Spotify is experimenting with educational content

Spotify users are accustomed to playing songs on the music app, but soon, they can use it for learning too. The Swedish company is testing learning modules in its app.

According to a Spotify blog post, the streaming service plans to add video courses in the U.K. to start. The company is partnering with educational tech companies like SkillShare, Thinkific, and BBC Maestro to sell courses on the app.

Spotify will offer four learning categories: get creative, make music, healthy living, and learn business. U.K. consumers can locate the modules in the app next to music and podcasts. It said it’s exploring potential opportunities to connect educational creators with new audiences.

The streaming company will offer the first two lessons from a course for free, regardless if you are a subscriber. Once a user plays two demos, they must purchase the other courses to access the rest, although it’s unclear how much it costs.

To pay for the courses in the U.K., Apple users can go to the company’s website, and Android users will receive an email with a payment link. These avoid the in-app transactions for Apple and Google, which take a percentage cut from in-app purchases. Another way to pay for the courses is by heading to Spotify’s course section on its website, where users can log in to their account and browse classes to purchase.

It’s not clear if Spotify will bring this learning feature to Canada. Currently, the courses are experimentally based on users’ preferred listening methods and could expand to other countries if successful.

Spotify’s learning courses may become part of its Premium plan, which would give users full access to all the modules.

The new courses come as Spotify laid off nearly 20 percent of its workers.

