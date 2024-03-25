fbpx
Deals

Free Cyberpunk 2077 trial starts on March 28 (PS5 and Xbox)

No subscription is required to try out the game for five hours

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 25, 20244:31 PM EDT 0 comments

If you’ve been wanting to try out CD Projekt RED’s 2020-released Cyberpunk 2077, but never got around to purchasing it, you’re in for a treat.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers will be able to claim a complimentary trial of the dystopian title starting Thursday, March 28th.

The free trial will begin at 11am ET/8am PT on March 28th and end at 2:59am ET/11:59am PT on April 1st. Additionally, the tweet adds that no subscription is required and that the game will be available for absolutely free.

You’ll only be able to play the title for five hours, but how you play within those five hours is up to you (there’s no lock on progress).

After the trial, you can choose to purchase the title. The PlayStation store has Cyberpunk 2077 listed for $59.99, while the Xbox store has it listed for $79.99.

Source: @CyberpunkGame

Related Articles

Deals

Bell offering some internet customers $40/100GB cellphone plan

Deals

Save up to 40 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Deals

Best Buy’s Top Deals offer Apple and Samsung tech on discount

Deals

Meta Quest 2 is up to 20 percent off, accessories are 55 percent off

Comments