Save up to 40 percent on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Today is the last day in Amazon’s “Big Spring Sale” and the company has slashed the pricing of its populart Fire TV sticks.
Check out these deals below, which offer savings of up to 40 percent.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $41.99 (save 30%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device for $49.99 (save 29%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $59.99 (save 25%)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.