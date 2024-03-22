OnePlus has already launched a phone with the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

Qualcomm just released the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and one day later, we already have a phone that runs on the new mid-range chipset.

Although currently only available in China, OnePlus has released the mid-range OnePlus Ace 3V with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, and it starts at 1,999 yuan (roughly $380 CAD).

While it’s unclear if the device will ever make its way to Canada, the OnePlus Ace 3V is still a solid device worth looking at, specifically because the mid-range chip enables some AI features for the smartphone.

The chip is made with a 4nm process and offers a CPU with 1x Cortex-X4, 4x Cortex-A720, and 3x Cortex-A520 Refresh cores, alongside Generative AI support with OnePlus’ Xiaobu Assistant.

The device runs on a large 5,500mAh battery for extended usage, paired with an internal cooling system that allows the device to run games without heating up too much. It also has a 6.74-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 2,772 x 1,240, alongside 100W fast charging.

The OnePlus Ace 3V is available in China in two colours, ‘Magic Purple Silver,’ and ‘Titanium Air Gray,’ and in three configurations — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB.

You can learn more about the new device here. For more information on the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, click here.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus