Google is rolling out support for Apple Wallet files

Google is reportedly rolling out support for Apple Wallet’s .pkpass file format for its own Google Wallet.

As shared by Android tipster Mishaal Rahman (via TechRadar), some users are able to import .pkpass files to Google Wallet, though the feature doesn’t work for him yet, indicating that the feature hasn’t rolled out widely yet.

Google Wallet may soon be able to import digital passes saved in Apple's .pkpass format! One user on Telegram tells me that Google Wallet is now able to import .pkpass files. This doesn't work for me yet, though. Let me know if this works for you! (Thanks to Cob on Telegram for… https://t.co/jjAL3o2mbA pic.twitter.com/O69NHNRs6L — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 15, 2024

Several users who replied to Rahman’s tweet confirmed that the quality of life feature is working for them.

iPhones have always been better for storing digital passes and tickets than their Android counterparts. However, the video shared by Rahman, which he credits to a user named ‘Cob,’ showcases the seamless addition of a work ID pass to Google Wallet, and it looks similar to passes in Apple Wallet.

The integration will soon allow Android users to download and save passes and tickets directly from the merchant’s website and save them in their Google Wallet. Android users would be able to click on the ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ link on merchant websites and add the pass or ticket to their Google Wallet.

Check out the feature in action here.

Source: @MishaalRahman Via: TechRadar