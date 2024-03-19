New Apple ad suggests 128GB is a ‘lot of storage’

In recent marketing, Apple appears to be touting the iPhone 15 series’ built-in storage.

Let’s not forget that the iPhone 15 series starts with 128GB of storage, and that might be enough for some users, but it’s not a lot of storage and has been standard in Android phones for a while now.

The ad features a scenario where a user is thinking of deleting old photos to clear up some storage, with the subjects of the photos telling the user not to let them go. Apple then suggests that low storage isn’t a problem for the iPhone 15 series. “Lots of storage for lots of photos. iPhone 15 with storage starting at 128GB,” wrote Apple in the video’s description.

Featuring the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the video would have been a better option for Apple, as the device’s base storage is 256GB. Many Apple competitors in the Android market have also begun offering their high-end devices with 256GB of base storage. Even some mid-range Android phones are starting to ship with 256GB of storage.

It would have been even better if Apple boasted about the 1TB variants of the iPhone 15 series.

This might be Apple’s way of persuading older iPhone users with 64GB storage to purchase a new iPhone, because I refuse to believe that Apple genuinely thinks 128GB is enough storage.

Via: GSM Arena