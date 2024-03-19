AI gives false hope for The Land Before Time remake

Posters for an alleged The Land Before Time remake is going viral on social media, but don’t be fooled — the posters are fake.

Two posters circulating on Facebook and TikTok claim a remake of The Land Before Time, an animated flick about dinosaurs surviving the world and creating friendships, will arrive later this year or in 2025. The posters also polarized fans with strange new designs for beloved characters.

One AI-generated post indicates the movie is a follow-up to the original coming in 2025. The characters include Littlefoot, the main protagonist in the first film, and Cera. Littlefoot uses a different character design featuring different colours from the original brown shade. The false movie poster is teased to be made by Disney’s Pixar.

The second AI post suggests a launch in December 2024. Littlefoot is in the center of the photo, as the landscape is more marshy than forest compared to the first. His design is closer than the original film but still way off. One glaring difference is that Universal, owned by Comcast, takes on the movie’s production. Although the poster is fake, Universal previously worked on The Land Before Time, including the original film and recent sequel Journey of the Brave in 2016.

Neither Disney nor Universal has confirmed any information for a new movie.

Fans of the series took to social media to voice their opinions on the posters, including “I hope this is some sick joke that someone made because that is not Little Foot,” said a TikTok user, and “disrespecting the spirit of Land Before Time” and “disrespecting Littlefoot” said another user.

Image credit: Facebook/TikTok

Via: Gizmodo