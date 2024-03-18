Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered gaming handheld

Startup Playtron aims to take on Microsoft, Nintendo and, more specifically, Valve and its Steam Deck, with a new Linux-based handheld operating system.

The OS is powered by Linux and plays Windows games, similar to the Steam Deck, but it’s in no way connected to Steam, Valve’s digital game platform. That opens it up to third-party stores right out of the box. This means it’s more easily compatible with an alternative storefront like the Epic Games Store, according to the company.

What makes the handheld unique is that the company behind the project plans to work with several third-party manufacturers to build and release Playtron devices, with a manufacturer called Ayaneo releasing a device that supports the OS by the end of 2024. Playtron’s overarching, rather ambitious goal is to compete with Windows as the main operating system for handheld gaming systems.

In an interview with The Verge, Kirt McMaster, the CEO of Playtron, says manufacturers need to spend only $10 per device instead of the $80 companies need to shell out to license Windows for their handhelds. In the wide-ranging interview, McMaster says that Playtron is looking beyond handhelds, with ambitions to bring its Linux-based technology to laptops, tablets, televisions and even cars.

The Verge‘s Sean Hollister describes the Playtron’s operating system as “lightweight” but emphasizes that not every game runs perfectly yet. It’s worth noting that executives involved in Playtron have worked on several well-known tech space projects that didn’t turn out entirely positive.

For example, McMaster unsuccessfully turned CyanogenMod into CyanogenOS, a failed attempt at commercializing an open source project, and John Lagerling, Playtron’s chair, helped broker Google’s short-lived purchase of Motorola. Former PlayStation CEO Shaw Layden is also involved in the project on some level, with Hollister describing him “as a friend” of the company.

Overall, Playtron’s goals sound more than a little out-there, but seeing another Linux-powered project attempt to enter the handheld gaming space is interesting.

However, several questions still remain about Playtron and its Linux-based OS, including how difficult it will be for developers to bring their titles to handhelds running the OS. Further, how much will the first Playtron-supported handhelds cost? And most importantly, can the company actually convince manufacturers to go with its operating system over Windows like it plans to?

For more on the Playtron, check out The Verge’s in-depth look at the gaming handheld and the company behind it.

Image credit: Playtron

Via: The Verge