Intel’s latest i9-14900KS processor hits fast 6.2GHz clock speeds

Intel has again raised the bar in the desktop processor market with the launch of its new Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS.

Right out of the box, without any overclocking, the processor can reach speeds of up to 6.2 gigahertz (GHz) max turbo frequency.

The processor has 24 cores (eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores), 32 threads, and 36MB of Intel Smart Cache, aiding in offering high performance for gaming and content creation tasks. It also offers 150-watt processor base power and 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

According to Intel, compared to its previous-gen processors, gamers can expect a 15 percent improvement with the new processor, while creators can expect up to a 73 percent boost in computer-intensive workflows compared to the competition.

The latest processor is compatible with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended.

The i9-14900KS will hit the shelves on March 14th, 2024, for $699 (roughly $945 CAD). It will be available globally as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and OEM partners. You can learn more about it here.

Source: Intel