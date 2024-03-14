Amazon’s new AI tool to streamline product listing

Amazon is making it easier for sellers on its platform to list their products.

The e-commerce giant is adding a new AI tool that will allow sellers to import a product’s information from their external website, and generate a listing for it on Amazon.

Sellers that have their product listed on an external website with information about it would only need to provide Amazon’s AI tool with a link to the external website. Information from the link “is automatically parsed by our generative AI-based features, to seamlessly create high-quality, engaging listings for Amazon’s store,” wrote the company in a news release.

“This will further enhance and streamline the process of creating product listings, saving our selling partners more time and effort while developing listings for Amazon’s store that appeal to customers and help drive sales,” Amazon added.

Amazon also warns potential users of its AI tool that they must own the link’s content, including rights to any trademarks, copyrights, patents and other legal rights. “Failure to accurately represent your authority to use this content could result in action taken against your seller account and/or could subject you to legal ramifications,” said Amazon.

The new AI tool is starting to roll out for Amazon sellers in the U.S., and it is currently unknown if and when the tool might be available to sellers on Amazon Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon regarding Canadian availability.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon