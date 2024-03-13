Since EA hates Titanfall, Netflix’s Atlas with Jennifer Lopez is the next closest thing

With Atlas, Jennifer Lopez is taking her acting career to outer space.

In the Netflix movie, Lopez plays the role of Atlas Shepherd, an analyst who can’t trust AI. Shepherd is sent on a team mission to capture a renegade robot she is well acquainted with from their past, but after things take a turn, the only way for humanity to survive is by Shepherd to — you guessed it — trust artificial intelligence.

In the trailer, Lopez’s character falls from outer space in a Titanfall-like mech onto an unknown planet; she’s strained and distressed and asks anyone for help before the trailer cuts out to the logo. Canadian actor Simu Liu briefly appears as the main enemy in the trailer, but details surrounding his character have yet to be revealed.

Netflix and Lopez have paired up before, as the singer-actor played ‘The Mother’ in the movie also called The Mother, taking on the role of a former U.S. Army operative on a quest to rescue her kidnapped daughter.

Canadian filmmaker Brad Peyton, who is best known for San Andreas and Rampage, is the director of Atlas.

Atlas streams on Netflix on May 24th. Netflix monthly subscriptions in Canada start at $5.99/month with ads to $20.99/month for the streaming platform’s 4K tier.

Image Credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix