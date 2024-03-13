fbpx
Crunchyroll debuts its spring anime lineup

Popular comedy isekai series Konosuba returns for a third season, while the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 makes its debut

Martin Oldhues
Mar 13, 20246:30 PM EDT 1 comment

Crunchyroll has announced the animated series releasing on its streaming service in April.

Below is the complete list of shows coming to Canada:

April 1st:

  • Gods’ Games We Play
  • I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
  • Re:Monster
  • Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf
  • The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
  • Train to the End of the World

April 3rd:

  • Bartender Glass of God

April 4th:

  • A Condition Called Love
  • An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
  • Laid-Back Camp Season 3
  • Wind Breaker

April 5th:

  • Astro Note
  • Nijiyon Animation 2
  • The idolm@ster Shiny Colors
  • The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3

April 7th:

  • As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World
  • Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
  • Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2
  • The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
  • Vampire Dormitory

April 8th:

  • Tadaima, Okaeri
  • Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers

April 9th:

  • Oblivion Battery

April 10th:

  • Konosuba-God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3
  • Viral Hit
  • The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio

April 12th:

  • Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
  • The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (Cour 2)

April 13th:

  • Black Butler -Public School Arc-
  • Kaiju No. 8

Anime’s with no set date:

  • Kurayukaba
  • Kuramerukagari
  • Crunchyroll subscriptions in Canada cost $9.99 CAD/month for the fan package, while Mega-fan charges $12.49/month. Upon entering a payment method, new users can sign up for a 14-day free trial.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

Source: Crunchyroll

