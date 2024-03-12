fbpx
Regulatory submissions to bring Tesla’s Cybertruck to Canada are reportedly underway

The Cybertruck might start at roughly $82,000 in Canada

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 12, 202411:20 AM EDT 0 comments

In a statement on X, Tesla’s vice president of public policy and business development, Rohan Patel, said that Canadians will gain access to the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription service in the “coming weeks.”

In the same tweet, replying to user @darewecan, Patel suggested that the company is working on regulatory paperwork and submissions necessary to bring the electric truck to Canada. “Canadian authorities have been super reasonable, so I’m very optimistic,” said Patel.

Potential Cybertruck buyers in Canada can pre-order the vehicle today by locking in $150, and they’ll be able to complete their configuration as production for Canadian shipments nears. If Patel’s word is to be taken seriously, then it might not be too long until Canadian shipments begin to go out.

“The CT [Cybertruck] is gonna be a huge hit in Canada as we can see from the wild amount of interest. Please be patient with us and know that the team is focused on getting this done,” wrote Patel.

The Cybertruck’s Canadian pricing is currently unknown. However, direct currency conversion from USD to CAD suggests that the truck might start around $82,000 for the rear-wheel drive. The top-end Cyberbeast model might cost roughly $135,000.

Source: @rohanspatel

