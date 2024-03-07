Mike Tyson (57) will return to fight Jake Paul (27) in July

In my mind, this sounds really ridiculous, and I can’t believe that I’m actually typing this out, but here it goes — Mike Tyson will fight Jake Paul in July.

This isn’t a rumour, and the fight is really scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson and Paul both tweeted a poster for the event, confirming that they’ve already signed a contract. For reference, Tyson is 30 years older than Paul. He is 57 right now, and will be 58 when it’s time to fight. Paul, on the other hand, is 27.

This will also be the first time Tyson will step back in the ring since his exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020.

The event will air on Netflix. It is currently unknown if it’ll be a one-fight event or if there will be an undercard prior to Tyson and Paul’s fight.

Paul has a 9-1 record, with most of his wins coming from beating non-boxers, retired athletes, and boxers that are considerably older than him. He has only fought one professional boxer that is younger than him (someone Paul had no advantage over) — Tommy Fury, and Paul lost.

Tyson, on the other hand, had a decorated career plagued with personal issues inside and outside the ring. Despite that, Tyson, also known as Iron Mike, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time with significant knockout power. How much of that viciousness is left now that he’s 57 is yet to be seen. It definitely wouldn’t be ideal to see an idol getting beaten by a punk when he’s not at his best, but he’s likely getting a big bag 💰for agreeing to fight.

Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest it don’t need that.. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing… pic.twitter.com/DQLKMnyWfO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 7, 2024

This comes soon after Netflix announced that it has signed a 10-year deal to stream WWE Raw in Canada, the U.S., and other markets, indicating that a serious push to sporting events might be coming next for the streaming platform.

We’ll have more details about the event as we approach July.

Image credit: @jakepaul