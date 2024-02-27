A bunch of Hulu and FX content is coming to Crave next month

A variety of Hulu and FX programming is coming soon to Crave — yes, you read that right.

The news was revealed in Bell’s round-up of the service’s March programming. While these are older titles from Disney’s Hulu and FX brands, it’s still a notable move, given that Canadians would likely expect all of that content to be exclusive to Disney+.

Here’s the full breakdown of Hulu and FX content coming to Crave:

The Americans (Seasons 1-6)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Seasons 1-10)

Pam & Tommy (miniseries)

It’s currently unclear whether these titles will leave Disney+ Canada.

In any event, this highlights how the world of content licensing agreements is always an interesting one. It leads to situations where something like The Handmaid’s Tale‘s fifth season drops on both Prime Video and Crave in Canada, or the various shows in the CW’s Arrowverse being spread across the likes of Crave (Arrow) and Netflix (The Flash). Then there are cases where companies sell the licenses to older shows to rival streamers like HBO Max did with Ballers and Insecure to Netflix.

What’s particularly noteworthy with this new Bell situation, though, is that while all episodes of Pam & Tommy and The Americans are coming to Crave, the service is only getting the first 10 seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, all 16 seasons of the series are on Disney+.

If nothing else, though, this shows that expiring licenses may result in content beginning to stream on unexpected services. In some cases, good things come to those who wait.

Image credit: FX

Update: 27/02/2024 at 6:13pm ET: This article previously mentioned that only some seasons of It’s Always Sunny are on Disney+, but this is incorrect, as all 16 are. The story has been updated accordingly.