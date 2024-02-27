fbpx
Elon Musk wants new Windows laptop set up to be less intrusive

Musk even publicly complained to Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft

Karandeep Oberoi
Feb 27, 20245:25 PM EST 0 comments

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk was recently setting up a new Windows laptop when he was prompted to enter a Microsoft account to get the setup going.

Unbeknown to him, new users can set up their Windows laptop without having to enter a Microsoft account, though the procedure is not so straightforward. Additionally, Musk didn’t want to set up a Microsoft account because, according to him, it would mean “giving their AI access to my computer.”

That is also not completely true, as users have the option to opt out of data sharing with CoPilot, Microsoft’s Windows 11-baked-in AI tool.

X’s Community Notes feature was quick to point out that Musk was wrong. The note stated, “It is still possible to set-up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account,” and provided a link to the procedure.

Musk was eventually able to set up his new laptop, though he wasn’t done venting. A day later, he replied to a post by Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, complaining about the circuitous way of setting up a Windows laptop without having to create/enter a Microsoft account.

“Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” wrote Musk.

Nadella hasn’t replied to Musk yet, and it’s likely that he won’t. Even if he does, it won’t be publically on X.

Source: @elonmusk Via: Gizmodo

