Elon Musk wants new Windows laptop set up to be less intrusive

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk was recently setting up a new Windows laptop when he was prompted to enter a Microsoft account to get the setup going.

Unbeknown to him, new users can set up their Windows laptop without having to enter a Microsoft account, though the procedure is not so straightforward. Additionally, Musk didn’t want to set up a Microsoft account because, according to him, it would mean “giving their AI access to my computer.”

Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2024

That is also not completely true, as users have the option to opt out of data sharing with CoPilot, Microsoft’s Windows 11-baked-in AI tool.

X’s Community Notes feature was quick to point out that Musk was wrong. The note stated, “It is still possible to set-up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account,” and provided a link to the procedure.

Musk was eventually able to set up his new laptop, though he wasn’t done venting. A day later, he replied to a post by Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, complaining about the circuitous way of setting up a Windows laptop without having to create/enter a Microsoft account.

“Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account,” wrote Musk.

Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account. This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi. Also, even if you do want to sign up, it won’t allow you use a work email address and I… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024

Nadella hasn’t replied to Musk yet, and it’s likely that he won’t. Even if he does, it won’t be publically on X.

Source: @elonmusk Via: Gizmodo