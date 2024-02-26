Even after 10 years, people would still rather play Assassin’s Creed IV than Skull & Bones

Let me make one thing clear: I like boats and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remains one of my favourite games ever. I also fell into the camp of people who really enjoyed the now 10-year-old game’s ship combat.

But even I can’t deny that Skull and Bones is lacklustre in several respects. Its world isn’t a joy to explore, there are far too many loading screens, and there’s no on-foot combat. Skull and Bones isn’t the disaster many thought it might be following its tumultuous development cycle, but the game also doesn’t stand out in a meaningful way — it’s the definition of a “AA,” very average video game.

This is likely why the release of Ubisoft’s latest pirate title has spiked interest in Assassin’s Creed IV. According to tracking website SteamDB (via PCGamesN), AC IV‘s Steam player numbers have not fallen below 2,401 since Skull and Bones’ launch and, at one point, hit a peak of 3,594 on February 25th.

To be fair, Skull and Bones hasn’t released on Steam yet and is only available in the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s own storefront, so we can’t compare player numbers between both titles.

Still, it’s clear that the “boat RPG” has led people to return to the arguably better pirate title, AC IV. In other AC IV-related news, rumours of a remaster of the title have been circulating for a few years now.

My review of Skull and Bones will be live on MobileSyrup in the coming days.

Image credit: Steam Comunity (bhzzz-)

Source: SteamDB Via: PCGamesN