Bell restricts 75GB bundled plan option to customers bringing their own device

Last week, customers were allowed to bring their own phone or buy one from the company

Nida Zafar
Feb 14, 20241:10 PM EST 0 comments

Bell has removed a 75GB bundled mobile plan option from its website.

Last week, Bell’s website listed two ‘Promo 75 mobile’ plan options bundled with home services.

One allowed customers to bring their own device and the other allowed them to purchase one from the company.

Now, Bell has removed the option of allowing customers to buy a device. Anyone wanting to access the bundled Promo 75 plan must bring their own device.

Bell’s bundled plan options on February 14th.

However, the company has not reflected this change on the mobile-only side. Customers looking to access a mobile plan only still have the option to bring their own phone or buy a device under the Promo 75 plan.

The plan comes with 75GB of non-shareable data at speeds up to 250Mbps. Unlimited data at reduced speeds up to 256Kbps is available thereafter. The bundled plan costs $50/month and the mobile-only plan is priced at $65/month.

