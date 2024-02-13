Chrysler reveals its futuristic Halcyon EV concept

Chrysler recently revealed its brand new Halcyon EV concept as the company approaches its 100th anniversary next year. With the Hacylon EV concept, the Stellantis-owned company hopes to show the world it’s more than just about minivans and has its eyes set on the future and electric vehicles (EVs). Chrysler is emphasizing the future ethos of the brand is “harmony and motion.”

The Halcyon EV concept is bold and futuristic. It is a high-tech roadster with a sleek, minimalistic design, and thanks to Stellantis’ technology suite, it is packed with AI and autonomous driving features.

The car has an 800-volt lithium-sulfur battery, with the potential ability to charge at a rate of 60 kilometres per minute, thanks to its fast charging technology. Most intriguing of all, the concept features Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer capability, which uses conductive charging to replenish the vehicle’s energy directly from the road. The aim of the technology is to deliver an unlimited range for the EV. It is currently being developed in Detroit, Michigan.

The car takes full advantage of AI technologies. Chrysler showed off Smart Trip Planning, an AI-enabled predictive trip planning tool that analyzes traffic, weather conditions, and driver preferences and plans your route accordingly. The concept also has fully autonomous driving capabilities. The dashboard has a 15.6-inch touchscreen screen that can be rotated horizontally/vertically and also stowed away. The car has a voice command system, so if the user chooses, they can interact with the car fully with their voice.

If you want to feel like James Bond, the Chrysler Halcyon has you covered. The concept showed off biometric recognition, which, when you approach the car, automatically opens the doors, raises the car using its air suspension, adjusts the front seat, and activates the car’s exterior lighting.

Chrysler also has sustainability in mind for the Halcyon EV concept. “Halcycon imagines a cleaner future with sustainable and recyclable materials for the exterior and interior. Ninety-five percent of this vehicle’s materials are sustainable. Delivering harmony with the planet we all call home,” Chrysler said during the concept’s reveal.

It’s important to note while all this sounds great, the Chrysler Halcyon EV is just a concept. A lot of the technology shown off is still in development. The car is not in production and is not available for purchase. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Chrysler can live up to what it showcased with the car’s concept. As always, time will tell.

Image credit: Stellantis

Source: Chrysler Via: The Verge