Resetting your Vision Pro’s passcode requires a trip to the Apple store

If you’ve bought Apple’s new Vision Pro, you better take a moment to recall your password and note it down somewhere.

According to Bloomberg, Vision Pro users who forget their AR/VR headset’s passcode will have to take their headset to the Apple Store to reset to reset it. If, for any reason, you can’t take the headset to an Apple Store, you’ll have to mail it in to AppleCare customer support.

Apple would then erase and reset your Vision Pro and hand it back or mail it back to you.

With other Apple products, like the iPhone and Apple Watch, users can reset their devices by themselves, essentially by connecting the device to a computer and using recovery mode. That won’t be possible with the Vision Pro.

Like other products, if you enter a wrong passcode too many times, the Vision Pro will be locked for a waiting period. If users cant recall their passcode even after the waiting period, they’ll have to visit the Apple store.

Users are already encountering the issue, and information regarding it is sparse. According to user ‘jayKlo,’ they reached out to Apple Support, and were directed to head to the Apple store. The user also added some insights from their phone support experience:

All calls placed to Apple support regarding pass/account issues with the Vision Pro are queued only to Senior level Apple support members, hence the extremely long wait times (I waited ~1.5 hours to speak to a rep) The Senior level support members were trained last week on the support to offer regarding unlocking/account issues, which is to send customers back to the store. I was told by the support member that internally they expressed significant concern regarding this return-to-store “support” procedure and were told there was nothing else they could do until a software update was released.

Apple employees reportedly have a ‘Developer Strap’ that connects to the Vision Pro, which has a secret lightning connector, allowing employees to connect the headset to their laptops and iPads running Vision Pro diagnostics.

It’s possible that Apple will roll out a software update in the future that would allow users to reset their Vision Pro at home, though it’s currently unclear when that could happen.

You can check out the complete Bloomberg report here.

Source: Bloomberg