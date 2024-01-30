Zoom announces support for the Vision Pro’s ‘Persona’ feature

Apple’s long-awaited Vision Pro will launch later this week on Friday, February 2nd.

Although the headset is launching without several essential apps, like YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix, users will still be able to access the popular video conferencing platform Zoom.

Zoom has announced a new app for the Vision Pro that will make “hybrid collaboration more immersive.” Zoom will support the Vision Pro’s ‘Persona’ feature, which allows users to create and customize digital avatars of themselves. These avatars can mimic the user’s facial expressions and hand gestures, making the video calls more immersive and expressive.

Users can choose to appear as their Persona on Zoom or FaceTime calls, while those who join from devices other than a Vision Pro will appear as a floating tile.

Zoom also claims that its app will offer a spatial experience that can be adjusted to the user’s preference so that the distance and size of the Personas are realistic.

Other than Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex will also offer the Vision Pro’s Persona feature.

Additionally, Zoom said that it will add features like ‘3D object sharing,’ Zoom team chat, and real-world pinning to the Vision Pro Zoom app later this spring.

