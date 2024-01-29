Select TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung are up to 23 percent off

The Super Bowl is happening on Sunday, February 11th between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. If you want to watch the big game on an epic new TV, Amazon and its partners have discounted several TVs for you.

Here are a few deals for you to consider:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.