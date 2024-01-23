Apple’s Vision Pro box packs a lot in

A new Apple training video has given us our very first look at the Vision Pro’s packaging.

As shared by MacRumors, who were able to see the training video, the Apple Vision Pro’s box follows the same design language as most of the other Apple products. The box slides open from the top, with an image of the AR/VR headset on top and “Vision Pro” as the text on each side.

What stands out the most, however, is the size of the headset’s box. It’s ‘Yuge’ (in Donald Trump’s voice).

MacRumors suggests that the box can almost fill a person’s lap, and rightfully so. The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, a Light Seal, two Light Seal cushions, a cover for the headset, an external battery pack, a USB-C cable, a power adapter, a polishing cloth, and the main headset itself. Considering that all that stuff has to go in one box, it does necessitate a huge box.

Further, unlike the Mac Studio’s box, which is also huge, the Vision Pro’s box doesn’t have a fabric handle on top to make carrying it easier.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro went live on January 19th. The headset launches in the U.S. on February 2nd. It should come to Canada sometime later this year.

The headset costs $3,499 USD (about $4,717 CAD).

Image credit: MacRumors

Source: MacRumors