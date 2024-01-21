Where to stream Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning in Canada

If you’ve been waiting for the latest Mission: Impossible to hit streaming, you’re in luck.

A few months after a premium video-on-demand (PVOD) release on the likes of iTunes and Google Play, Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning is landing on subscription video-on-demand (SVOD). Starting January 25th, Canadians can stream the Tom Cruise action movie on Paramount+.

The streaming service costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year for a base membership and $13.99 monthly/$124.99 annually for a 4K-supported Premium subscription. It’s available on the web, Android, iOS, smart TVs and other platforms.

Dead Reckoning hit theatres last summer amid the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, which, when coupled with a COVID-inflated budget, led it to underperform at the box office. (While it was released in cinemas as Dead Reckoning: Part One, it’s now simply being referred to as Dead Reckoning since the sequel — which has been delayed nearly a year to May 2025 — will receive a different title.)

Box office woes aside, the film itself earned rave reviews for offering more of the series’ signature brand of thrilling, death-defying practical stunts. Dead Reckoning sees IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team racing to stop a terrorist and a sentient AI from retrieving a deadly weapon.

Dead Reckoning was once again written and directed by Mission veteran Christopher McQuarrie (Rogue Nation, Fallout) and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and, returning from the original Mission film, Toronto’s Henry Czerny as former IMF director Eugene Kittrich.

The previous six Mission: Impossible films are also currently streaming on Paramount+.

