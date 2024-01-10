Sony’s new XR headset includes flips-up feature to easily see the world around you

Sony recently revealed at CES that it’s developing a new XR (Extended Reality) headset in collaboration with Siemens.

The headset features a high-quality 4K OLED Microdisplay, a video see-through function, and a pair of controllers that allow users to interact with 3D objects.

Sony says the headset “enables real-time, high-definition and realistic rendering of textures of 3D objects and facial expressions of human characters.”

The most exciting feature appears to be the flip-up mechanism on the headset’s display. This allows users to easily switch “between physical and virtual spaces, without having to recalibrate the device when removing and wearing the entire device,” Sony said.

Two unique controllers are also included with the headset. One controller is a ring that allows users to interact with and manipulate objects in a 3D virtual space.

The second is a pointer controller that “enables precise pointing” in virtual spaces. Sony says the headset and controllers allow creators to see 3D models in an XR environment and create and modify 3D models in a real-scale 3D environment.

Specs-wise, the headset features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset. Sony says the latest processor provides the power needed for the 4K OLED Microdisplays the headset offers. The headset is geared more toward professionals and creators than the average consumer. Sony already has the PSVR2 headset on the market for gamers. Apple is also releasing their new Apple Vision Pro VR/AR headset on February 2nd in the U.S. (and in Canada by the end of this year). Meta’s Quest 3 is already on the market.

An exact launch date wasn’t given, but Sony says the XR headset will be available in 2024. Pricing, complete specifications, and regional availability will be announced later this year.

Image credit: Sony

Source: Sony Via: Gizmodo