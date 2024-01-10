fbpx
Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

The Force is with this month's PlayStation Plus Premium lineup

Craig Donaldson
Jan 10, 20244:10 PM EST 0 comments

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in January.

Highlights include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition and Resident Evil 2. Both games are available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sony is also bringing the classic video game adaptation of Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, released on PlayStation 1 in 1999, to the modern-day PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles for the first time.

All games listed will be playable starting January 16th.

Extra

    • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4/PS5)
    • Resident Evil 2 (PS4/PS5)
    • Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5)
    • LEGO City Undercover (PS4)
    • Just Cause 3 (PS4)
    • Session: Skate Sim (PS4/PS5)
    • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)
    • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4/PS5)
    • Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, such as online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

  • Rally Cross (PS4/PS5)
  • Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace  (PS4/PS5)
  • Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)
  • Legend of Mana (PS4)
  • Secret of Mana (PS4)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

A breakdown of January’s PS Plus Essential games, which includes A Plague Tale: Reqiuem, can be found here. For last month’s PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, look here.

Image credit: Capcom/Disney

Source: PlayStation

