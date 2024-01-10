Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in January.

Highlights include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition and Resident Evil 2. Both games are available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sony is also bringing the classic video game adaptation of Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace, released on PlayStation 1 in 1999, to the modern-day PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles for the first time.

All games listed will be playable starting January 16th.

Extra

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PS4/PS5) Resident Evil 2 (PS4/PS5) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5) LEGO City Undercover (PS4) Just Cause 3 (PS4) Session: Skate Sim (PS4/PS5) Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4) Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4/PS5) Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)



PS Plus Extra costs $17.99/month, $49.99/three months or $154.99/year and also includes all of the PS Plus Essentials perks, such as online play, free monthly games, and cloud storage for game saves.

Premium

Rally Cross (PS4/PS5)

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS4/PS5)

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4)

Legend of Mana (PS4)

Secret of Mana (PS4)

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Image credit: Capcom/Disney

Source: PlayStation