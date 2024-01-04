Here’s how to watch Solo Leveling in Canada

Announced in 2023, Solo Leveling releases on January 6th, 2024, exclusively on Crunchyroll in Canada.

Solo Leveling is based on a South Korean web novel written by Chugong. The plot is focused on a world where hunters (humans with supernatural abilities) battle against monsters to protect the world from annihilation.

In Canada, Crunchyroll offers three subscription tiers: ‘Fan,’ ‘Mega Fan one-month subscription’ and ‘Mega Fan 12-month subscription’ for $9.99, $12.49 and $124.99, respectively. Crunchyroll also offers a 14-day free trial with unlimited anime, no ads and new episodes as early as one hour after release in Japan.

Crunchyroll is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV and more.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll