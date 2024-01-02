The S24 series will offer AI features, but not when offline

We already know that Samsung, with the S24 series, aims to make the ‘smartest AI phones.’

Samsung is reportedly lifting features from popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard, in addition to text-to-image generation using generative AI to add to the S24 series.

Now, new leaks spotted by Android Police, suggest that the series will also offer other AI features, such as ‘Generative Edit,’ which can fill in the gaps in photos using generative AI, as well as a feature that can reframe a photo after it’s taken. These sound a lot Google’s Magic Editor feature on the Pixel 8 line.

However, like on the Pixel 8 series, the S24 series’ AI image features will require an internet connection and cloud processing, which means they won’t work well in low-bandwidth or offline scenarios.

This limitation is also confirmed by a new leak from @MysteryLupin on X, who shared an image showing the AI software features of the Galaxy S24 series. The image indicates that the Generative Edit feature, which can move or remove objects in photos, will also need a Samsung account and an internet connection to work. The only advantage is that this feature will be available on all models of the Galaxy S24 series, not just the Ultra variant.

Samsung will also reportedly improve its virtual assistant, Bixby, with more natural conversation skills and speech-to-text functionality boosted by generative AI.

Given the S24 line is expected to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, it’s a bit of a surprise to see some of the AI features will require an internet connection. Qualcomm’s big focus with the 8 Gen 3 was supercharging on-device AI, but it’ll be a real bummer if new AI features continue to be reliant on an internet connection.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series at an Unpacked event in January.

Via: AndroidPolice