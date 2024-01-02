Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature 4K 120fps video recording

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly feature 4K filming at 120fps, according to the reliable mobile device leaker Ice Universe.

However, I need to point out that this function may not be preserved in the end. Testing now. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

However, Ice Universe also says this function might not make it to the final Galaxy S24 Ultra build and is currently being tested. It’s worth noting that the S24 Ultra is expected to launch on January 17th, so Samsung doesn’t have much time to figure it out.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra wouldn’t be the first smartphone offer 4K 120fps video recxording. OnePlus and Sony’s handsets have also included this feature in the past.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch flat display with slim bezels, titanium frame and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Source: @UniverseIce