OnePlus Boxing Week sale offers up to $1,200 off OnePlus Open with trade-in

OnePlus has an assortment of deals available for Boxing Week. The China-based company is offering promotions on smartphones, tablets, earbuds and most notably, the OnePlus Open for $1,000 off.
Starting with the OnePlus Open, when you trade in a device, you’ll get a guaranteed $300 off. However, if you trade in a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or iPhone 14 Pro you’ll get more than $1,000 off.
Below are all of the offers:
- OnePlus 11 5G: now $899.99, was $999.99
- OnePlus Nord N30 5G: now $339.99, was $379.99
- OnePlus Nord Buds 2: now $59.99, was $85.99
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2: now $209, was $269.99
You can check out all of OnePlus’ deals, here.
