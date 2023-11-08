YouTube is testing a chatbot and comment summarization feature for videos

YouTube is rolling out two new features for its Premium users that use AI to enhance the viewing experience.

The company announced the updates on Monday, November 6th, in a blog post.

The two new features are ‘Ask’ and ‘Topics.’ The Ask feature allows users to interact with a chatbot that can answer questions about the video they are watching, such as the background information, related videos, or even quizzes for educational videos, “all without interrupting playback.”

The chatbot has a similar logo and interface to Google Bard, indicating that it uses the same technology behind the scenes.

According to Google, “Starting today, this is available to a small number of people on a subset of videos, and in the coming weeks, YouTube Premium members in the U.S. on Android devices will be able to join the experiment at youtube.com/new.”

The ‘Topics’ feature, on the other hand, analyzes the comment section of a video and summarizes the main themes people are commenting about. While the ‘Ask’ feature isn’t available to me yet, the ‘Topics’ feature is. Check out a screenshot of the feature in action below:

Tapping on any of the ‘Topics’ boxes will show you all the comments with that specific theme.

The feature is currently available “on a small number of videos in English that have large comment sections.” You can enable the feature at youtube.com/new.

Both of the above-mentioned features are exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers. In Canada, an individual membership for YouTube Premium is available for $12.99 each month. Alternatively, YouTube offers its Family Plan for $22.99/month. This gives the subscriber and up to five family members in the same household access to all Premium perks.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google