Here’s everything coming to Microsoft Edge and Bing AI in the near future

Microsoft Bing and Edge are introducing the next wave of AI-powered search that will revolutionize the largest category of software in the world — search. The first wave of the new AI-powered Microsoft Bing and Edge was launched just three months ago. Since then, the new Bing has exceeded 100 million daily active users, and daily installs of the Bing mobile app have increased 4X since launch, resulting in the growth of Bing share and eight straight quarters of growth in the Microsoft Edge browser share.

In the next wave of AI-powered Search for Bing and Edge, Microsoft aims at:

Opening up Bing to more people by moving from Limited Preview to Open Preview and eliminating the waitlist for trial

Moving from text-only search & chat to one that is incredibly more visual with rich image/video answers and coming shortly, new multimodal support

Moving from single use chat/search sessions to multi-session productivity experiences with chat history and persistent chats within Edge

Opening up platform capabilities so developers and third parties can build on top of Bing to help people take actions on their queries and complete tasks

For starters, the new Bing is no longer accessible through a waitlist, and has entered Open Preview, making it easier for users to try the new Bing and Edge by signing into Bing with their Microsoft Account. Furthermore, Microsoft is also looking to make Search more visual.

“We know from research that the human brain processes visual information about 60,000 times faster than text, making visual tools a critical way people search, create and gain understanding,” wrote Microsoft in its blog post. Because of this, the company is introducing more visual answers for Search with charts, graphs, and updated formatting of answers. Microsoft is also expanding its Image Creator to all languages in Bing, so now people can create images in their native language.

The company is also looking to redesign the Edge browser. As changes begin to roll out, people will begin to see a sleeker and enhanced user interface, including a streamlined look, rounded corners, organized containers, and semi-transparent visual elements. In addition, Microsoft is working on adding image search capabilities to the Bing AI, which means, users can upload images in the chat, and Bing will find results across the web relating to it.

Similar to ChatGPT, Microsoft is working on adding chat history to Bing AI. When people want to dig into something deeper and open a Bing chat result, their chat will move to their Edge sidebar, so they can keep their chat on hand while they browse. Microsoft is also adding the option for users to export and share their chats.

Further, in an effort to enhance the overall chat experience, Microsoft is also working to improve the summarization capabilities of chat in Edge. This upgrade will make it easier to digest lengthy online content, including PDFs and long-form websites. Finally, Microsoft is exploring the possibility of personalizing chats by incorporating context from previous conversations into new ones, adding a new level of customization and personalization to the chat experience.

Image credit: Microsoft