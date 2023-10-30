Apple’s Scary Fast M3 Mac event is the first keynote shot on iPhone

To prove how capable the new iPhone 15 Pro is as a video camera, Apple shot all of its M3 Scary Fast event with one.

I expected this going in since the new iPhone has a flat LOG profile and is compatible with real colour correction workflows, but as I was watching it, I found it extremely difficult to tell if the iPhone was being used or not.

The depth of field didn’t look as blurry as a Hollywood-level camera, but overall, the iPhone looked sharp and offered good separation between the subjects and background. That said, you can clearly tell that a lot of work goes into the lighting for these events, and that plays a big part in making a video look professional.

To be clear, there are still lots of professional product shots and renders peppered throughout, with Apple’s disclosure at the end saying all presenters, locations and drone shots use the new iPhone 15 Pro.

That all being said, the footage looked amazing, and I can’t wait to see what happens when the first movie or TV show is shot with a modern iPhone in the next few years. You can watch the full presentation yourself or catch up on all the news on Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event, including our coverage of the updated M3-powered MacBook Pro, with this link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctkW3V0Mh-k