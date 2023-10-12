Google Assistant with Bard might come to Tensor Pixels, Galaxy S24 to start

Google’s revamped Assistant with Bard AI may only come to Tensor-powered Pixels and recent Samsung phones like the Galaxy S23 and forthcoming S24.

The details come from 9to5Google, which performed a teardown on the Google app APK. Teardowns, for those unfamiliar, involved decompiling an app and examining code to get an idea of in-development features. Naturally, information gleaned from work-in-progress code might not accurately reflect the final product, so take things with a grain of salt.

With that said, 9to5’s teardown of the Google app beta ‘version 14.41’ revealed that the company is targeting Assistant with Bard support for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (no surprise there) and the yet-to-be-announced Samsung Galaxy S24. Moreover, the company is working on supporting the Galaxy S23 series and as far back as the Pixel 6 series.

Based on the code, the publication believes the Pixel 8 series will get Assistant with Bard first, followed by the Galaxy S4 when it arrives early next year. Older Tensor-based Pixel models will follow along with the S23 before possible wider availability.

It’s also worth noting a Google blog post about Assistant with Bard noted it would be accessible on “Android and iOS mobile devices” in the coming months.

Google plans to deliver Assistant with Bard to early testers “soon” before bringing it to the public “over the next few months,” though it remains unclear if or when Canadians will get access to it.

9to5 also published a lengthy list of sample queries people can ask Assistant with Bard mined from the Google app code. You can check those out here.

Image credit: Google

Source: 9to5Google