How to watch KSI vs Tommy Futy and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Canada

If you are a fan of celebrity and crossover boxing, you will not want to miss the upcoming KSI vs. Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fights.

These are arguably two of the most hyped crossover boxing fights, featuring some of the biggest names in social media, music and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

Logan Paul and KSI are both long-standing social media personalities, despite the former’s long list of controversies. Tommy Fury, on the other hand, is an undefeated professional boxer, fresh off a win against Logan Paul’s younger brother, Jake Paul. Additionally, Dillon Danis is a professional MMA fighter, and is going in for his first boxing bout.

The fight night is scheduled for Saturday, October 14th, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The main card is scheduled to start at 2pm ET/11am PT, with the co-main events expected to begin around 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT.

Here is a list of fights taking place before the main event:

Preliminary Card

Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz; Middleweight

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia; Women’s flyweight

Chase De Moor vs. Tempo Arts; For the Misfits heavyweight title

SX vs. DTG; Heavyweight

Main Card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury; For the Misfits cruiserweight title

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis; Heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits middleweight title

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks; For the Misfits lightweight title

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate; For the Misfits light heavyweight title

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave; For the Misfits tag team title

How to stream the event in Canada

Dazn is offering the official PPV stream to the event for $54.99. It’s worth noting that to be able to buy the PPV, you first have to sign up for a Dazn account. This includes subscribing to a plan. Dazn offers three plans:

Monthly Saver Plan: Yearly plan that costs $19.99/month Flexible Pass: Pay monthly and cancel with 30-day notice. The plan costs $29.99/month Annual Super Saver Plan: Pay $199.99 upfront for a year.

Dazn is available as an iOS or Android app, on Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, on the web and more. Check out all supported devices here.

FiteTV also normally hosts celebrity boxing events in Canada, but it isn’t offering this event.

Alternatively, Shaw and Eastlink have the PPV available for PPV for $64.99 each. Normally Rogers and Sasktel also offer such PPVs, but their websites have no mention of the upcoming event.

