Here are some of Amazon’s best Kindle deals for Prime Day

Get the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle with a Premium Pen and a Brush Print Leather Folio Cover for $473.97 (regularly $649.97)

Karandeep Oberoi
Oct 11, 202312:25 PM EDT 0 comments

Amazon Canada’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ promotion discounts several Kindle models and bundles by up to 31 percent.

The deals are live now, and end on Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out some of the promotions below:

Kindle Essentials Bundle including Kindle (2022 release) – Black, Fabric Cover – Black, and Power Adapter: $150.97 (regularly $194.97)

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Leather Cover – Deep Sea Blue, and Power Adapter: $164.97 (regularly $234.97)

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Cork Cover – Dark, and Power Adapter: $173.97 (regularly $244.97)

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Brush Print Leather Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach – Foliage Green, and Power Adapter: $473.97 (regularly $649.97)

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle including Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Fabric Cover – Agave Green, and Power Adapter: $157.97 (regularly $227.97)

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Fabric Cover – Black, and Power Adapter: $436.97 (regularly $609.97)

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle including Kindle Scribe (64 GB), Premium Pen, Leather Cover – Black, and Power Adapter: $454.97 (regularly $629.97)

Find all Kindle deals here.

