Discovery+ subscriptions are getting more expensive in Canada

The cost of your Discovery+ subscription is going up.

According to a press release cited by Gizmodo, both the ad-free and ad-filled ‘ad-lite’ subscription tiers are getting price hikes in both the U.S. and Canada starting October 3rd.

In Canada, the monthly cost of Discovery+ will go from $6.99/mo to $8.99/mo. Meanwhile, the ad-lite tier will go to $5.99/mo (in the U.S., however, it will hold steady at $4.99/mo).

Existing subscribers will see the increase on their next billing cycle.

Gizmodo noted that the press release says this is the first price increase for Discovery+ since the service launched in January 2021. However, with just about every streaming service jacking up prices, knowing this is Discovery+’s first increase doesn’t help much.

It’s also worth noting that the price change surprisingly adds more value to Telus’ Stream+ bundle, which includes Netflix Premium ($20.99/mo), Apple TV+ ($8.99/mo) and Discovery+ ($4.99/mo). The bundle costs $28/mo, which is already a discount compared to paying for these subscriptions individually. MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus to see if the carrier plans on adjusting the bundle pricing in light of recent subscription price changes.

Header image credit: Discovery+

Source: Gizmodo