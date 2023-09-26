New on Crave: October 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in October in Canada.

Highlights for the month include, Our Flag Means Death season 2, Gilded Age season 2, Bria Mack Gets A Life, and Shining Vale season 2.

October 1st

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

Creepy Cravings Collection

October 5th

Our Flag Means Death: Season 2

October 6th

Plane

The Quiet Girl

Hilma

The Craft

Final Destination

The Blackening — Starz

Con Air — Starz

Mrs. Doubtfire — Starz

The Culture High — Starz

The Lesser Blessed — Starz

Manufactured Landscapes — Starz

October 7th

Traitors: Canada: Season 1, Episode 1

October 8th

Last Stop Larrimah @9pm ET

October 10th

No Accident @9pm ET

October 12th

Doom Patrol: Season 4B, Episodes 1-2 @9:30pm

October 13th

The Drop

Spoiler Alert

Stellar

The Thing

Freddy vs. Jason

Bria Mack Gets A Life: Season 1, Episodes 1-3

Staying Inn: Hotel Julie: Season 1

Shining Vale: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz

The Cable Guy — Starz

The Hateful Eight — Starz

Predator (1987) — Starz

Predators (2010) — Starz

Cabbie — Starz

Finding A Family — Starz

The Predator (2018) — Starz

October 17th

Dark Side of Comedy: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm ET

October 18th

Citizen Minutes: Season 2

October 20th

A Love Song

The Machine

You Can Live Forever

Wipeout: Season 2B, Episodes 1-5

Maudie — Starz

Passchendaele — Starz

October 22nd

Aka Mr. Chow @9pm ET

October 23rd

30 Coins: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

October 25th

Breathe In, Breathe Out

October 27th

Run This Town

Scooby-Doo! And The Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo! In Where’s My Mummy

Godfather of Harlem: Seasons 1-2

October 28th

Bakugan: Battle Planet: Season 1

October 29th

The Gilded Age: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET\

