New on Crave: October 2023

The second seasons of Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death are coming to Crave this October

Dean Daley
Sep 26, 20235:12 PM EDT 0 comments

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in October in Canada.

Highlights for the month include, Our Flag Means Death season 2, Gilded Age season 2, Bria Mack Gets A Life, and Shining Vale season 2.

October 1st

  • The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
  • Creepy Cravings Collection

October 5th

  • Our Flag Means Death: Season 2

October 6th

  • Plane
  • The Quiet Girl
  • Hilma
  • The Craft
  • Final Destination
  • The Blackening — Starz
  • Con Air — Starz
  • Mrs. Doubtfire — Starz
  • The Culture High — Starz
  • The Lesser Blessed — Starz 
  • Manufactured Landscapes — Starz

October 7th

  • Traitors: Canada: Season 1, Episode 1

October 8th

  • Last Stop Larrimah @9pm ET

October 10th

  • No Accident @9pm ET

October 12th

  • Doom Patrol: Season 4B, Episodes 1-2 @9:30pm

October 13th

  • The Drop
  • Spoiler Alert
  • Stellar
  • The Thing
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Bria Mack Gets A Life: Season 1, Episodes 1-3
  • Staying Inn: Hotel Julie: Season 1
  • Shining Vale: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
  • The Cable Guy — Starz
  • The Hateful Eight — Starz
  • Predator (1987) — Starz
  • Predators (2010) — Starz
  • Cabbie — Starz
  • Finding A Family — Starz
  • The Predator (2018) — Starz

October 17th

  • Dark Side of Comedy: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm ET

October 18th

  • Citizen Minutes: Season 2

October 20th

  • A Love Song
  • The Machine
  • You Can Live Forever
  • Wipeout: Season 2B, Episodes 1-5
  • Maudie — Starz
  • Passchendaele — Starz

October 22nd

  • Aka Mr. Chow @9pm ET

October 23rd

  • 30 Coins: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET

October 25th

  • Breathe In, Breathe Out

October 27th

  • Run This Town
  • Scooby-Doo! And The Legend of the Vampire
  • Scooby-Doo! In Where’s My Mummy
  • Godfather of Harlem: Seasons 1-2

October 28th

  • Bakugan: Battle Planet: Season 1

October 29th

  • The Gilded Age: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET\

Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOSAndroid, Apple TV and more.

