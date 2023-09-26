New on Crave: October 2023

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in October in Canada.
Highlights for the month include, Our Flag Means Death season 2, Gilded Age season 2, Bria Mack Gets A Life, and Shining Vale season 2.
October 1st
- The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
- Creepy Cravings Collection
October 5th
- Our Flag Means Death: Season 2
October 6th
- Plane
- The Quiet Girl
- Hilma
- The Craft
- Final Destination
- The Blackening — Starz
- Con Air — Starz
- Mrs. Doubtfire — Starz
- The Culture High — Starz
- The Lesser Blessed — Starz
- Manufactured Landscapes — Starz
October 7th
- Traitors: Canada: Season 1, Episode 1
October 8th
- Last Stop Larrimah @9pm ET
October 10th
- No Accident @9pm ET
October 12th
- Doom Patrol: Season 4B, Episodes 1-2 @9:30pm
October 13th
- The Drop
- Spoiler Alert
- Stellar
- The Thing
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Bria Mack Gets A Life: Season 1, Episodes 1-3
- Staying Inn: Hotel Julie: Season 1
- Shining Vale: Season 2, Episode 1 — Starz
- The Cable Guy — Starz
- The Hateful Eight — Starz
- Predator (1987) — Starz
- Predators (2010) — Starz
- Cabbie — Starz
- Finding A Family — Starz
- The Predator (2018) — Starz
October 17th
- Dark Side of Comedy: Season 2, Episode 1 @10pm ET
October 18th
- Citizen Minutes: Season 2
October 20th
- A Love Song
- The Machine
- You Can Live Forever
- Wipeout: Season 2B, Episodes 1-5
- Maudie — Starz
- Passchendaele — Starz
October 22nd
- Aka Mr. Chow @9pm ET
October 23rd
- 30 Coins: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET
October 25th
- Breathe In, Breathe Out
October 27th
- Run This Town
- Scooby-Doo! And The Legend of the Vampire
- Scooby-Doo! In Where’s My Mummy
- Godfather of Harlem: Seasons 1-2
October 28th
- Bakugan: Battle Planet: Season 1
October 29th
- The Gilded Age: Season 2, Episode 1 @9pm ET\
A Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, while a Starz subscription costs an additional $5.99/month. Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and more.