Samsung Galaxy S23 FE pops up on Geekbench with Exynos processor

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 FE has popped up on Geekbench, showcasing some of the handset’s specifications.

According to Geekbench, the device would feature Android 13, 8GB of RAM and an s5e9923 motherboard, which belongs to the Exynos 2200 chipset that was rumoured to be within the S23 FE. This confirms that a Snapdragon processor won’t come to the S23 FE.

SamMobile, who spotted the Geekbench posting, suggests that Samsung is trying to get rid of its Exynos 2200 stock, which is likely accurate.

Other rumours indicate that the S23 FE will feature a 4,500mAh cell, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

The S23 FE is expected to launch sometime in Q4, according to previous rumours.

Source: SamMobile, Geekbench