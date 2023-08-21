Fans of brightly coloured iPhones might get matching chargers

It looks like Apple is planning to make colourful USB-C chargers to match the upcoming iPhone 15 models. It first cropped up in a tweet by Apple tipster Majin Bu, then was discussed in a tweet by tech collector Kosutami.

MacRumors spoke to Kosutami, who said they expect at least white, black, yellow, purple and orange (more like coral) USB-C charging cables. Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air also feature matching USB-C/MagSafe charging cables.

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C Cable DVT Sample

Full black including connectors inside, comes with black SR(Strain relief plastic tubes) which different with the existing Woven Cable with USB-C from  (Except the one of Mac Pro)#Apple #appleinternal @HartleyCharlton @URedditor pic.twitter.com/pbjMDfpXu0 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 21, 2023

Though an official announcement hasn’t been made, Apple will likely be forced to switch to the USB-C charging cable following the European Union ruling that smartphones (among other small devices) all need to use the same charger type to reduce e-waste. This may also allow the iPhone 15 to reach faster charging speeds.

The chargers’ colours would theoretically match the colour of the iPhone 15 series, including the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. We haven’t heard much about what colours the iPhone 15 will be available in.

In February, MacRumors reported that three new colours might be coming: dark red, light blue and pink.

Forbes reported on a leak in July that listed the complete list of colour options as:

Midnight (black)

Starlight (white)

Product (RED)

Green

Light Yellow

Pink

We’ll probably learn more about the chargers next month. Apple is expected to hold an event or show to kick off preorders for the iPhone 15 series.

Via: MacRumors