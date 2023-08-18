Intel’s Gaming Garage lets you try the latest PC tech at the CNE

If you’re going to the CNE this year, you’ll want to take some time to check out Intel’s Gaming Garage.

MobileSyrup toured the company’s installment on the CNE’s opening day. Intel has quite a space set up featuring high-end gaming PCs, laptops, and all kinds of tech both from Intel itself and from several of the company’s partners, including Acer, Asus, Lenovo, HP, MSi, Dell, and more.

Visitors can try their hand at various games available across a ton of different PC setups. While there, I saw people playing Diablo IV, Monster Hunter, Grid, Minecraft, and more. There’s even a free play lounge with some 80 PCs available for people to game on, as well as a claw game where players can potentially win an Intel ‘Chippy’ stuffy.

Along with gaming PCs, Intel also had several booths set up featuring the ‘Evo’ laptops from various partners. Evo, for those unfamiliar, is a program that includes some guarantees about what’s in the laptop and its features. For example, Evo laptops will have 11th to 13th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 or i5 CPUs and boast features like instant wake, AI capabilities, fast charging over USB-C and 9.5+ hours of battery life. You can check out a full breakdown of the Evo platform here.

For those who find their ideal next PC or laptop while at the Gaming Garage, there’s a Best Buy booth where people can buy what they try. Intel says there are tons of deals and promotions on PCs and parts as well, making the Gaming Garage a great place to buy.

Throughout the CNE, Intel will host some live events at the Gaming Garage. There will be some tournaments with total cash prizes of over $23,000. The tournaments kick off with a Street Fighter 6 competition on the opening weekend. Intel will also have live PC builds and more.

Overall, the Gaming Garage is a sold showing of the latest and greatest in the PC world. Whether you’re into building PCs, gaming on PCs, or checking out svelte new laptops, there’s a little something for all PC users at the CNE.

The CNE opens on August 18th and runs until September 4th. Learn more here.