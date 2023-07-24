Netflix launches new personalized tab on mobile

Netflix has debuted a new personalized hub to streamline the user experience on mobile.

Called ‘My Netflix,’ this new tab consolidates a variety of things, including your downloads, titles you’ve saved to My List, movies and TV shows you’ve given a ‘thumbs-up’ to, trailers you’ve watched, reminders you’ve set, what you’ve recently watched and what you’re in the middle of watching.

Netflix says the new tab has been designed to be a “one-stop shop tailored to you” so you can get “easy shortcuts” to desired movies and TV series. The Home tab remains unchanged so you can still use it to browse other content at will.

My Netflix is rolling out now on iOS and will come to Android in early August.

Source: Netflix