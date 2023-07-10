Google possibly hiking Pixel 8 price in U.S., Canada unclear

Google may hike the price of its Pixel 8, according to leakers, but it remains unclear if or how the change will impact Canada.

Leaker Yogesh Brar tweeted that the Pixel 8 will launch in early October at a price of $649 or $699 USD (about $861.42 or $927.79 CAD), depending on the storage configuration. On the one hand, it’d make sense for Google to up the Pixel 8 price since it increased the cost of the Pixel 7a in the U.S. — a price hike would help maintain the price delta between the devices.

Google Pixel 8 – 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Google Tensor G3 SoC

– 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

– Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

– Selfie: 11MP

– Android 14

– Ultrasonic FP

– 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 10, 2023

However, the Pixel 7a didn’t receive a price hike in Canada and sports the same $599 CAD cost as the Pixel 6a. That leaves me wondering whether Google will increase the Pixel 8 cost in Canada or if it’ll keep it at $799 CAD, like the Pixel 7. Of course, we won’t know for sure until Google unveils the Pixel 8, but hopefully, if there is a price hike, the phone gets a commensurate spec bump to go with it.

Speaking of specs, Brar also shared some details about the Pixel 8’s hardware. According to the leak, the phone will sport a 6.17-inch Full-HD plus (FHD+) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Tensor G3 chip, 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8 will reportedly also have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, as well as an 11-megapixel selfie camera. Finally, the phone will offer an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a 4,485mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging.

Brar’s details generally seem to line up with previous Pixel 8 hardware leaks, though Android Police notes that Brar isn’t always the most accurate. Still, the details all seem to add up, and with multiple leaks painting the same picture, it seems like the Pixel 8 will be a decent improvement over the Pixel 7.

Source: Yogesh Brar (Twitter) Via: Android Police