The real environmental cost of EVs [Tech Effect Episode 4]

This week, the Tech Effect crew (ft. Tausif Hussain) delves into what goes into making electric vehicles (EVs) and whether they’re better for the environment compared to gas cars.

At this point, it’s undeniable that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry.

However, you might not be aware of the environmental impact this relatively new automotive technology has despite not being powered by traditional fossil fuels. The environmental repercussions of EVs encompass the materials utilized in battery production and the methods used in their extraction from the earth.

On the plus side, several companies are working on innovative technologies that allow EV batteries to be recycled.

Join us as we dive into the fast-growing market of electric vehicles.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.