Upcoming Android feature to warn of unwanted Bluetooth trackers following you

Bluetooth trackers like Apple’s AirTags are like double-edged swords. They are handy devices that can help you find your lost items, but at the same time, they can also be misused by stalkers who want to track your location without your consent.

To combat the issue, Apple and Google have joined forces to create a solution that will warn you of any unknown trackers that might be following you around.

As shared by @AssembleDebug and researcher @MishaalRahman, the feature will launch later this summer and track unwanted trackers from Apple, Samsung, Tile and other companies.

Here are some screenshots of Android's soon-to-be-released unknown tracker alerts feature, which alerts you of potentially unwanted tracker tags near you. Screenshots: @AssembleDebug pic.twitter.com/zoMM8Iw1vp — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 26, 2023

The feature will alert you of any Bluetooth trackers that are not paired with your phone but are moving with you over time. As revealed in the screenshots, the feature will show you a notification saying “tracker detected,” alongside an option to tap for more details. You’ll also be able to see a map that shows where the tracker has been seen with you, and a button to play a sound on the tracker to help you locate it. Additionally, you’ll receive instructions on how to disable the tracker physically and prevent it from updating its location.

Users will also be able to manually scan for trackers that are compatible with Google’s new Find My Device network, which includes Apple AirTags.

It is currently unknown when the feature will be widely available for users.

Image credit: @MishaalRahman

Source: @AssembleDebug, @MishaalRahman Via: AndroidPolice