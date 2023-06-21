Save on refurbished and open box Apple products at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has several Apple products, including iPads, HomePods and Watches available under its ‘Outlet Centre’ promotion.

Outlet Centre products are essentially products that are refurbished or open box.

Check out some of the Apple Outlet Centre deals below:

iPads

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Blue: $549.99 (save $20)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Yellow: $549.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Silver: $549.99 (save $20)

Open Box – Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 64GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) – Space Grey: $699.99 (save $20)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Silver: $729.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi 6 (10th Generation) – Blue: $729.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) – Blue: $899.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi (5th Generation) – Space Grey: $899.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad 10.9-inch 256GB with Wi-Fi 6 & 5G (10th Generation) – Blue: $949.99 (save $40)

Open Box – Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB with Wi-Fi (4th Generation) – Space Grey: $1,979.99 (save $50)

Open Box – Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2TB with Wi-Fi (6th Generation) – Silver: $2,899.99 (save $70)

Wearables and smart home

Open Box -Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case w/ Midnight Sport Band -Medium/Large: $579.99 (save $50)

Open Box -Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case w/ Midnight Sport Band -Small/Medium: $549.99 (save $50)

Apple HomePod mini – Space Grey – Open Box: $109.99 (save $10)

Apple HomePod mini – White – Open Box: $109.99 (save $10)

Open Box – Apple HomePod – Midnight: $379.99 (save $10)

Open Box – Apple HomePod – White: $379.99 (save $10)

