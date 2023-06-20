What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late June 2023

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting access to a new assortment of games, rounding out the month of June. Xbox is adding the likes of Need for Speed Unbound, The Bookwalker, as well as DLC and updates.
See below for the full list:
Titles
- Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22
- The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22
- Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29
- Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5
DLC/Game Updates
- Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon – Available today
- Halo Infinite – Season 4: Infection – Available today
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom – Available today
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- DC Universe 90-Day Free Trial – Available today
- Hi-Fi Rush: Teamplay Costume Pack – Available now
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Mount – Available now
- Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit – Available now
What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30th
- DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
An Xbox Game Pass subscription is available in Canada for $11.99/month through console or PC. Alternatively, a $16.99/month subscription gains access to Game Pass Ultimate, including Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Image credit: EA
Souce: Xbox