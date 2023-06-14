Google says most Pixel Recorder app recordings are ‘three minutes or less’

One of my favourite features on Pixel phones is the Recorder app, which can automatically transcribe recordings, add labels for different speakers and more. It’s incredibly helpful for me when recording interviews for my job — I’m not alone in that, with other journalists I’ve spoken to using it for the same thing.

Of course, not everyone is a journalist, and most people likely don’t use Recorder for interviews. But apparently even Google is surprised by how most people use the Recorder app. On a recent podcast episode, Kristi Bradford, a product manager on the Pixel Essential Apps team, said most recordings are “three minutes or less.”

“It’s just that people are using them in bite size chunks to brainstorm things like rap lyrics, which was a really interesting interview to go through. And then they’re doing voice overs. So, there’s a lot of actors that are doing voiceovers for maybe content they’re creating, or even for actual production samples,” Bradford explained on an episode of the ‘Made by Google Podcast.’

The Pixel Essential Apps team is responsible for Recorder as well as other apps like Google Clock and Calculator. Bradford also discussed how the team gets inspiration for new features, noting it’s a mix of what comes out of Google Research and feedback coming directly from users.

Because of that, it’s possible we’ll see more features tailored to short-form use cases, like memos or brainstorming rap lyrics, since that’s how people are using the app. So far, most of the features seem better for long recordings like interviews.

Source: Made by Google Podcast Via: 9to5Google