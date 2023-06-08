Google Chat introduces Smart Compose for quick conversations

As part of Google’s recent AI run, the Mountain View, California-based company is now adding ‘Smart Compose’ to Google Chat.

The feature, which is already available on Google Docs and Gmail, gives users relevant suggestions on how to finish a sentence using machine learning. According to the company, the feature “saves you time by cutting back on repetitive writing, and also reduces spelling and grammatical errors.”

The feature is now rolling out on Google Chat on the web. Paired with ‘Smart Reply,’ a tool that suggests short message replies, Google Chat is making it easier for users to converse quickly and efficiently.

The feature will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. It will be on by default and can be disabled by unchecking “Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop” under smart compose within Chat settings.

The feature is rolling out now for ‘Rapid Release’ domains and can take ‘potentially longer’ than 15 days for wide availability.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts.

Learn more here.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google