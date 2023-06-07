Apple Notes app to offer the ability to link and connect notes

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) unveiled many new features coming to iPhone via iOS 17. However, one notable feature that wasn’t widely touched on is the upcoming support to link notes within the Notes app.

Reports coming off of WWDC claim that the Notes app is getting a new function, offering users the ability to connect notes together. Within the app, users can select the ‘Add Link’ option in the pop-up menu when long pressing on the screen. After this, users can then link to another note by searching the title or entering its URL.

On top of the ability to add a linked note, users may soon have the option to add an alternative title for the link. This could help in organizing notes and links, especially if you use Notes for an itinerary or anything work-related.

Once completed, the link appears as a hyperlink with underlined text. Anytime you tap on the link, you’ll then be automatically taken to said note.

This feature is said to be available not only on iPhone but iPad and Mac. Once iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma launch, the Apple ecosystem will gain access to this feature.

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma are now in their developer beta phase. Typically, Apple launches new software around September. Be on the lookout for release timing from Apple in the coming months.

Source: MacRumors